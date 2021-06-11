Local music store prepares for Record Store Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Record stores across the country are gearing up for "Record Store Day" Saturday.

Owner of Revival Records in Eau Claire, Billy Siegel, said Record Store Day is the biggest day of the year. Record stores like Revival use the day to sell records that are exclusive to independent brick and mortar stores.



As hectic and challenging as the pandemic has been for local businesses, Siegel said the recent surge in popularity of vinyl records has kept them busy. And Saturday, he said, is a celebration of this musical hobby.

"It started off back in the day as the way to support record stores, to bring people into local businesses and support local record shops," Siegel said. "And it has surpassed all expectations, I believe, and it's just a day to celebrate music."

And if you miss out Saturday, there will be a second Record Store Day celebration in July. Also in July, Siegel said they hope to bring back live music at the store.