Lakota spiritual leader, activist Leonard Crow Dog dies

Renowned spiritual leader and Native American rights activist Chief Leonard Crow Dog has died at age 78. Indian Country Today reports that the Sicangu Lakota Oyate man died June 6 at Crow Dog’s Paradise on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Crow Dog attended and spoke at countless rallies, marches and protests over the years. He’s credited with helping add the renewal of cultural traditions to the American Indian Movement’s goals. In 1972, he took part in The Trail of Broken Treaties, which included the occupation of the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ headquarters in Washington. He also participated and was arrested in the 1973 occupation at Wounded Knee on the Pine Ridge Reservation,