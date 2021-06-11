Israeli fire kills Palestinian teen in West Bank protest

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian authorities say a teenager had been killed by Israeli fire during clashes between protesters and Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The Health Ministry identified the youth killed on Friday as 15-year-old Mohammed Hamayel. It says six protesters were wounded during the violence in the village of Beita near the city of Nablus. Dozens of Palestinians demonstrating against the expansion of a nearby Jewish settlement at the expense of their land. Israel captured in the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, territories the Palestinians want for their future state.