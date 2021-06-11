Hungary plans to ban ‘promoting’ homosexuality to under-18s

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s conservative ruling party has prepared new legislation that bans showing to anyone under 18 any kind of pornographic material, or any content encouraging gender change or homosexuality. The party describes the new legislation as part of an effort to protect children from pedophilia. But LGBT rights activists denounced the bills as discriminatory, with some comparing it to a 2013 Russian law banning gay “propaganda.” Human rights groups have described the Russian law as a tool of discrimination and harassment. Fidesz, the party of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, presented the amendments Thursday. They are scheduled to be debated Monday and face a vote Tuesday. Fidesz has a parliamentary majority and the bills are expected to gain approval.