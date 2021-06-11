Governor: Texas building new border barrier; no details yet

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has offered scarce details on his plans to construct new barriers along the border with Mexico. It remained unclear Friday how much barrier Texas would erect or where or when it would be installed on the state’s 1,200-mile border with Mexico. Abbott has made immigration a central issue since President Joe Biden took office. The Republican governor has taken increasing action over what he says is the new administration’s failure to slow the flow of crossings. Abbott says more detail about new barriers in Texas will be released next week.