France kills jihadist suspected in journalists’ killing

PARIS (AP) — France’s military says it has killed a jihadist leader in Mali linked to al-Qaida who is believed to have helped orchestrate the kidnapping and killing of two French journalists. Three other extremists were also killed in the weekend anti-terrorist operation in northern Mali. The operation was targeting a group suspected of plotting an attack on U.N. forces in the area. French authorities identified one of those killed as Baye ag Bakabo, considered behind the kidnapping and killing of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon in 2013. They were journalists for French radio RFI, and their killings prompted new efforts to protect journalists in conflict zones.