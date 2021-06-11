Skip to Content

Former Boyceville official is in court

New
6:42 pm Crime & CourtsNewsTop Stories
Matt Feeney

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A former area ambulance chief reached a plea deal Friday for the theft charge against him.

Matthew Feeney, a former chief of the Boyceville Community Ambulance District, was accused of making multiple personal purchases on the district's credit card, and then trying to cover it up by re-creating purchase orders.

Friday the theft charge was dismissed, and Feeney pleaded no contest to fraudulent data alteration, a misdemeanor. If he repays $2550 restitution, does 20 hours of community service work, and doesn't break any laws the charge will be dismissed in six months.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

More Stories

Skip to content