Former Boyceville official is in court

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A former area ambulance chief reached a plea deal Friday for the theft charge against him.



Matthew Feeney, a former chief of the Boyceville Community Ambulance District, was accused of making multiple personal purchases on the district's credit card, and then trying to cover it up by re-creating purchase orders.

Friday the theft charge was dismissed, and Feeney pleaded no contest to fraudulent data alteration, a misdemeanor. If he repays $2550 restitution, does 20 hours of community service work, and doesn't break any laws the charge will be dismissed in six months.