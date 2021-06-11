US will restore $1B for California’s troubled bullet train

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The federal government has reached an agreement to restore nearly $1 billion in funding for California’s troubled bullet train. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday night that the U.S. Department of Transportation finalized settlement negotiations to restore money for the high-speed rail project that the Trump administration revoked in 2019. California voters in 2008 approved nearly $10 billion in bond money to build the high-speed rail line connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco. It was supposed to be running by 2020 but the project has been plagued by cost overruns and delays. Officials now hope to finish a segman in the state’s central valley agricultural region by 2029.