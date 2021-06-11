Fairchild man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl

Warning - Some details in this article are graphic. Discretion advised.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A Fairchild man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl numerous times when she was just 7-years-old.

Levi Robb, 40, is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child in Eau Claire County Court.

According to the criminal complaint:

The victim was first interviewed by a children's advocacy center in 2017 regarding a sexual assault allegation. The case was closed a few months later due to a lack of evidence.

In December 2020, the victim's dad called authorities to say the victim had disclosed more information about the alleged assaults.

In an interview with authorities, the girl said she was touched inappropriately multiple times by Robb when she was 7. She said it occurred for weeks.

The girl, who is now 10, said Robb would invite her to play games and watch movies and then sexually assault her. She said he would touch her and had sex with her. She added he tied her to the bed and put tape over her mouth

The victim also said Robb took nude photos of her with his phone.

In an interview with a detective, Robb continually said he could not recall if he touched the girl or had sex with her.

Eventually, Robb said, "It was not planned. All I can say is it just happened." When the detective tried to pin him down on how many times it happened, Robb ended the interview.

If convicted, Robb faces up to 60 years in prison.

On Friday, a $25,000 signature bond was set and he was ordered not to have unsupervised contact with any minor child and no contact with the victim or her family.

A preliminary hearing is slated for June 22.