Dakota Access foes seek environmental review updates from US

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents have asked a federal judge to require detailed monthly status reports while the federal government conducts an extensive environmental review. The request comes after Judge James Boasberg ruled last month that the pipeline may continue operating while the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts the review. Boasberg ordered the parties involved in the litigation to meet Friday to go over the next steps they plan to take. Pipeline attorneys told the court they shouldn’t have to provide status reports and renewed their longstanding request to have the case dismissed. Attorneys for the Standing Rock Sioux and other tribes say a decision to appeal the judge’s order could come later.