CESA 10 launching new equity service for schools

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa falls organization is launching a new equity service aimed at helping school districts analyze how they can better serve their students.

The Cooperative Educational Service Agency, or CESA 10, wants to help schools eliminate barriers that prevent equitable outcomes for all students.

Agency administrator Mike Haynes said the new service "CORE," or Collaborative Organizational Revitalization for Equity, comes in three tiers.

The first level will include resources that can be accessed online or in hard copy.

The second level will involve on-site support and training.

And the third tier is a three-year process that includes a system-wide review of policies and procedures, resulting in recommendations and assistance for implementation.

Haynes said equitable barriers include access to broadband, language and culture differences, socioeconomic status, as well as race and gender.

"There are policies and procedures that just haven't been looked at with an equity lens. Everybody that I know in education is doing their best to serve students well. This is an opportunity to raise the bar and to ensure that we make a difference after all of the stuff we've heard and read about and learned in the past year or more," Haynes said.

As a Co-op, Haynes said they would charge districts the cost to operate the service and that no profit is involved. Prices would vary by district.

CESA 10 plans to launch the service on July 1st.

To learn more, visit CESA 10's website.