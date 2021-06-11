California governor signs orders to roll back virus rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will lift most of the state’s coronavirus rules. The order Newsom signed Friday takes effect Tuesday. It will end the state’s stay-at-home order and its various amendments. Starting Tuesday, there will be no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements for businesses. Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places. Newsom said he will not end the statewide declaration of emergency. That ensures the governor has the power to alter or suspend state laws in the future. That has angered Republican lawmakers who say the declaration is unnecessary.