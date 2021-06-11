Boston Pops July Fourth live show returning, with changes

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Pops traditional Fourth of July live show is returning this year but with some significant changes. The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that instead of holding the show on the banks of the Charles River in Boston, the Pops will play in front of a limited audience at Tanglewood, a show that will be livestreamed and broadcast live on television and radio. There will be no fireworks at Tanglewood, but the show will be followed by a live fireworks display from the Boston Common. Last year’s live show and fireworks were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.