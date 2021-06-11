Bateaux FC bridges soccer age gap

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- It's not often you see players born three decades apart on a team together, but Eau Claire's Bateaux FC is bringing together players young and old.

It wasn't always the plan for the club, but after two years, the team is bridging the gap between generations of the game.

"It's a 32-year age range between the youngest and oldest players," said Josh Ranft, Bateaux FC head coach.

The idea behind the club's development into an amateur soccer club was to bring in young players and develop their skills on the field. But now, they have players from all ages.

The youngest player on the team is 16, and several teenagers make up it's core.

"They bring energy and spirit to the team," said Johnny Xiong, a 19-year-old player for the club. "They bring their own type of class to the game as well."

The oldest is 48-year-old Larry Mboga, who brings wisdom to the kids.

"We would consider him the grandfather of this club," said Xiong.

"They are young but they have experience," Mboga said. "That's the beauty of playing with the young guys, where you have a mistake, they clean it up for you."

Bateaux FC is the reigning WPASL champion, which proves the age gap can mesh well, which is a score for the club.

"While I do have the responsibility of coaching and being that head coach, at the same time, a lot of the responsibility is taken off my shoulders by the older players as well because they provide valuable experience."

"It's a good thing they can look up to me, and I hope I will not let them down," Mboga said.

Mboga still has some left in the tank, he just scored in a recent game. He said he hopes to play until he's 50 and then help the team from behind the scenes.