Barron Co. sheriff injured chasing OWI suspect

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - Barron County's sheriff was taken to the hospital on Thursday night after hurting himself running after a suspect.

The sheriff's department took a call of a black sedan swerving and driving fast on 19th Street.

A chase ensued onto Highway O and Pioneer Avenue, where speeds hit 75 mph. The driver, Donnie Strand, 29, of Rice Lake, lost his tire after hitting a curb, so he turned into an alley and ran away.

While chasing him, Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald was injured. He said he has a bad hamstring injury and a fractured elbow.

After that, a pair of Rice Lake officers found Strand and arrested him. On Friday he was charged with 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee an officer, three counts of bail jumping and 1st offense OWI.