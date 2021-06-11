Arkansas woman sues trooper for flipping her SUV during stop

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas woman who says she was injured when a state trooper deliberately bumped into her SUV, causing it to flip, because she didn’t immediately pull over for a traffic stop is suing him and the agency. An attorney for Janice Nicole Harper filed the lawsuit last month in Pulaski County against trooper Rodney Dunn and the Arkansas State Police. The suit alleges that Harper activated her blinker and emergency lights and was looking for a safe place to pull over after Dunn initiated a traffic stop in July 2020. Dashboard video from Dunn’s cruiser shows him perform a “pursuit intervention technique,” or PIT maneuver, about two minutes after initiating the stop.