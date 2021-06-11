Altoona public works director explains partial water ban

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The City of Altoona has instituted a partial ban for watering lawns and landscaping, and public works director David Walter said he hopes it does not turn into a full ban on outdoor watering.

Walter said they've known the population of Altoona has been growing, and so they're planning on creating a new municipal well. However, he said that process is long and the city's growth has outpaced their projections. And as more people own homes in the city, more people are watering their lawns.



Over the past four days, Walter said they have set new records for the amount of water being used in the city. He added that this increase is not so much attributed to indoor use of water for cleaning and drinking as outdoor use. If water use remains high and more rain doesn't come, Walter said they may have to institute a full ban on watering lawns and landscaping.

"Our primary goal as an agency is to provide safe clean drinking water and the ability for firefighting operations. That is our basic mandate," Walter said. "Beyond that, that's what we're seeing today as a bit of a struggle is providing all the other uses."

Until further notice, Altoona residents will only be allowed to water lawns on certain days; even days for even numbered address and odd days for odd numbered addresses. There is a $500 fine for first offense noncompliance.



Walter also said that in River Prairie Park, the grass is watered with water from the river and not the city wells, and so it is not effected by the partial ban.



If you have any questions or concerns, city officials are encouraging residents to contact them at 715-839-6092 or emailing them at cityhall@ci.altoona.wi.us