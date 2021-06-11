Ally gives neighbors yard signs showing LGBTQ support

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls woman is providing her neighbors a way to openly show support for the LGBTQ community.

Betsy Munro Jeffrey is giving away 50 pride signs to her neighbors in the West Hill area.

One yard sign says "ALL ARE WELCOME HERE" with the pride flag as the background. Another sign says "HATE HAS NO HOME HERE."

An anonymous local business donated the 50 signs.

Munro Jeffrey said she's prioritizing homeowners in the West Hill because the high school is right up the road and has heard students in her own neighborhood have not felt welcome.

She said people in the LGBTQ community often feel alone and isolated, so as an ally, she felt it was important to openly and visibly show her home as a safe space.

"I think it's especially important to help take the burden off of people who are part of the LGBTQIA community because they shoulder a lot of the weight and they don't have to do that alone. Be somebody who can step up and make the space or say you are welcome here or show it in your yard. It really helps ease a lot of that pressure," Munro Jeffrey said.

Munro Jeffrey plans on handing out signs and Pride flags until 7 p.m. Friday night.

If you're not able to get a sign, 100 more are available at String Theory Studio on 116 N Bridge Street in downtown Chippewa Falls for $15.

Five dollars will go to LGBTQ-friendly organizations like the ACLU. The other $10 goes to the cost for making more signs.

Munro Jeffrey and friends will also give signs and flags at "Chippewa Valley Pride in the Park" at Phoenix Park in Eau Claire from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 12.

They are also accepting donations for those who would like to pay it forward and buy a sign for someone else.

Additional individuals are also donating flyers, banners, flags, and pins.