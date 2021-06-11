2-year sentence for man convicted of insider Amazon trading

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state man who admitted using inside information from his wife about Amazon to trade the company’s stock has been sentenced to 26 months in prison. Federal prosecutors say Viky Bohra received the sentence Thursday for illegally trading Amazon stock. The prosecutors say Bohra admitted making profits of $1.4 million between 2016 and 2018 with the information from his wife. Authorities say she was working as a finance employee with Amazon at the time and had access to confidential information about Amazon revenue and expenses. Bohra’s wife will not face charges as a result of her husband’s plea agreement with federal prosecutors.