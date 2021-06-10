Yemeni news agency: Rebel missiles hit key city, killing 8

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemen’s state news agency says at least eight people were killed by missiles fired by the Houthi rebels on the central, government-held city of Marib. The report says a mosque and a women’s prison in Marib were struck in the attack. In addition to the eight killed, there are at least 27 wounded. The Iran-backed Houthis have been attempting since February to capture the city from the forces of the internationally recognized government to complete their control over the northern half of the country. Thursday’s attack is the second on Marib in nearly a week. In the previous attack, at least 17 people, including a 5-year-old girl, were killed.