What not to leave in hot cars

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Temperatures are reaching over 90 degrees in the Chippewa Valley, and inside your car it heats up even faster. So, there are things you don't want to leave in your vehicle.

Eau Claire County Emergency Management program assistant Sam Simmons said you should not leave things like a lighter, aerosol cans or batteries in a car because they could combust. Even something like a can of pop could explode under pressure in a hot vehicle, and in the heat, hand sanitizer can leak from its container.

But the most important things to not leave in a hot car are kids and animals.

"Its a small space and that's why it heats up so quickly, and it depends on the type of material in your car too, so cars heat up really fast," Simmons said. "Kids, animals, things that can combust, just don't leave it in your car."

Simmons said one of the best ways to avoid leaving these things in your car is to not take it with you if you don't have to.

The National Weather Service said, for instance, when it's 73 degrees outside, the interior of a car can reach 100 degrees in just 25 minutes.