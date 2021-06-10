Wausau PD looking for registered sex offender

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — The Wausau Police Department is requesting the community's help in locating a registered sex offender.

Police say 39-year-old John W. Dick lives in transitional housing near the Marathon County Courthouse, but removed his GPS bracelet. Now his current whereabouts are unknown.

John was released from prison in December of 2020 and has been on "intensive supervision" since. According to police, his previous offense history includes ncludes second-degree sexual assault of a child

Police say do not approach John, but notify law enforcement at 715-261-7795.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.