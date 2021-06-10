WATCH: WQOW Jefferson Award special, honoring volunteers in our community

(WQOW) - News 18 and Marshfield Clinic are honoring those who are hometown volunteers in the Chippewa Valley with a half-hour TV special.

The Jefferson Award was launched in 1972, founded by Jackie Kennedy Onassis, U.S. Senator Robert Taft Jr. and Sam Beard. The idea was to a create a Nobel Prize for public service.

Today, the primary purpose of the award is to serve as a call to action for volunteers in local communities.

For years now, News 18 has partnered with Marshfield Clinic Health System to recognize some amazing volunteers, making a difference in the lives of others and inspiring all of us to give back in new ways.

