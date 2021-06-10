WATCH: WQOW Jefferson Award special, honoring volunteers in our community

Skip to Content

(WQOW) - News 18 and Marshfield Clinic are honoring those who are hometown volunteers in the Chippewa Valley with a half-hour TV special.

The Jefferson Award was launched in 1972, founded by Jackie Kennedy Onassis, U.S. Senator Robert Taft Jr. and Sam Beard. The idea was to a create a Nobel Prize for public service.

Today, the primary purpose of the award is to serve as a call to action for volunteers in local communities.

For years now, News 18 has partnered with Marshfield Clinic Health System to recognize some amazing volunteers, making a difference in the lives of others and inspiring all of us to give back in new ways.

You can learn about all of our Jefferson Award winners here.

WQOW Jefferson Awards Nomination Program

WQOW is proud to honor our volunteer heroes in our community! Do you have a relative, a friend or a co-worker who is having an impact in our community? In every neighborhood, there are "Unsung Heroes" - volunteers and paid professionals who go well beyond their expected duties. Together with you, we want to highlight and honor these "Unsung Heroes." The nomination process is simple. Fill in the name, address, and telephone number of both your nominee and yourself as the nominator. Write a brief, passionate, compelling story about your friend. Tell something that distinguishes them as an individual. Then highlight how the nominee's actions benefit the lives of others and the local community. That's it!
  • Please describe this individual's service work. Please share relevant biographical information including what sets this person apart?
