WATCH: Former rivals Walker, Doyle join together to promote vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Former Wisconsin governors Jim Doyle and Scott Walker don't agree on much, but they are joining together to call for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in a new public service television advertisement released Thursday.

The spot produced by UW Health features the Republican Walker placing a Zoom call to Doyle, a Democrat. In the spot, Walker asks Doyle to do an ad with him promoting vaccination and Doyle quips, "That may be the best idea you've ever had."

As of Wednesday, nearly 49% of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of vaccine and just over 43% are fully vaccinated.