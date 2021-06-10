Turkish parliament to probe mucilage threatening Marmara Sea

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s parliament has agreed to set up an all-party committee to investigate a slimy, floating mass of yellowish-white sea mucilage that is threatening marine life in the Sea of Marmara. The so-called “sea snot” — a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms — has surfaced in waters south of Istanbul, alarming marine biologists and environmentalists. The mucilage had also infiltrated portions of the adjoining Aegean and Black seas. In a rare show of unity, five parties represented in parliament agreed on Thursday to form a joint committee that would investigate the cause of the outbreak and propose solutions to combat it. The 19-member committee would complete the probe within three months.