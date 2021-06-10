Stanley woman placed on probation for stealing from Eau Claire employer

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An area woman who admitted stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her employer was in court for sentencing on Thursday.

Karen Towberman, from Stanley, was accused of stealing the money while working as the bookkeeper/office manager at Dean and Associates in Eau Claire. She told investigators she was a single mom, and used the money for insurance, bills and groceries.

According to the complaint, Towberman wrote the checks out to herself and allegedly signed them using the owner's signature stamp.

Thursday, Judge Sarah Harless placed Towberman on probation for five years, and ordered her to pay $40,000 restitution, at a rate of $700 a month. She must also send an apology to the business owners, and cannot get a job that involves financial management.