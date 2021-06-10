Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 8:08PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 8:08PM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
At 802 PM CDT, an area of strong thunderstorm extended from Hayward
to Gilman. The area of storms was expanding to the south and west.
Winds greater than 40 mph are possible with this storm. Strong winds
may develop quickly, so boaters should head for shore.
Locations impacted include…
Ladysmith, Stanley, Cornell, Bruce, Hawkins, Weyerhaeuser, Sheldon,
Tony, Conrath, Glen Flora, Ingram and Island Lake.
Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent
thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be
struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on
the water in a thunderstorm.