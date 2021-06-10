Special Weather Statement issued June 10 at 3:40AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The heat and humidity will continue today and Friday with high

temperatures in the 90s. Highest heat index values for today

should be from 95 to 100 and for Friday from 95 to 105. Highest

values should be in the Mississippi River Valley areas.

This prolonged period of heat and humidity can significantly

increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, especially for

those working or participating in activities outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.