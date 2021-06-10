Small Minneapolis event eyes Klobuchar to help stop Line 3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — About 100 people gathered at a Minneapolis park before marching to Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s downtown office to promote shutting down reconstruction an aging oil pipeline in northern Minnesota. The half-hour program at Gold Medal Park Thursday afternoon included singing and speeches by activists insisting that Klobuchar stand up and at least delay the final segment of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 project. One prominent opponent, Winona LaDuke of Honor the Earth, mentioned Klobuchar by first name on several occasions. LaDuke said Klobuchar should “be the woman who stands up for the water.” The small gathering came on the heels of the largest resistance yet to the project earlier in the week, when nearl 250 people were arrested for shutting down a pump station.