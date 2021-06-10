Sales pitch summer? Dems aim to showcase virus relief effort

MAIDENS, Va. (AP) — Democrats have a sales job of their own this summer. Facing a daunting battle to retain both chambers of Congress, the virus rescue package that passed without a single Republican vote may be the best opportunity for Democrats to argue their work in Washington had a positive, tangible effect on communities across the country during a time of historic crisis. The sense of urgency is growing as other ambitious pillars of the Democratic agenda are at risk of faltering in an evenly divided Senate. That raises the prospect that the rescue package may emerge as the most significant piece of legislation for Democrats to campaign on next year.