Robert Durst hospitalized, delaying his murder trial again

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the multimillionaire real estate heir on trial in the killing of his best friend, has been hospitalized for an unspecified health issue. The judge said in court Thursday that Durst was sent to a hospital after jail staff found the 78-year-old not in his wheelchair. The jury was dismissed until Monday. A lawyer for Durst didn’t have information about his condition. The trial resumed last month after a 14-month delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. Durst has pleaded not guilty in the death of his friend Susan Berman, who was shot in the back of the head in her Los Angeles home in December 2000.