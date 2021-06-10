Renovations begin for new ECASD special ed transition space

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District broke ground so-to-speak on its new facility for special education students.

The school district will use the space inside the EastRidge Center as an off-site transition center for the special education program. Thursday's groundbreaking was for the renovation of the space that officials with the special education program hope will be ready for use in September.



The space will house transition programs for students with disabilities after they turn 18 to help them transition from school life to independent adulthood, something the district identified a few years ago as a need in Eau Claire.

"It was really interesting to hear the parent concern and the parent opportunity that we had in this district for this type of programming in school," said ECASD Superintendent Michael Johnson. "It's what our students need and it's something I think we're going to be able to celebrate."

To be neutral, the district sought a space in between North and Memorial high schools. The lease will cost the district just shy of $500,000 over the course of 10 years.