Pet of the Day: Trooper

Meet Trooper, a one year old cat at the Eau Claire County Humane Society.

Trooper likes to start stuff. This young male is always up for adventure. He thinks pretty highly of himself. He is declawed, so he has one way to defend himself when needed.

ECCHA transferred him in front another shelter to help them with space. He tolerates other cats, but he also likes to pick a fight.

If you're up for a curious youngster, Trooper is your guy.

If you think Trooper would be a perfect fit for you and your family, contact the Eau Claire County Humane Association.