Packers to welcome fans at full capacity this season

GREEN BAY (WQOW)- Great news for Packers fans, the team confirmed plans Thursday to host fans at full capacity at games and various events this summer and fall.

Events that will allow fans at full capacity include the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Training Camp and Family Night.

Fans who have been fully vaccinated will not need to wear masks, but the team will continue to ask unvaccinated guests to wear them. Proof of vaccination will not be required.

"The Packers are planning for the season and the various activities that annually help all of us get excited for the return of football,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said. “We continue to encourage individuals to follow CDC recommendations, including getting vaccinated, as it greatly reduces risk of viral infection and transmission in fully vaccinated individuals. We look forward to once again experiencing the incredible atmosphere our fans provide at training camp, games and events.”

The team expects fans to be permitted to attend practices at Training Camp in July, but some elements of the traditional training camp experience may be different than in previous years due to changes in protocols. More information will be shared in the future.