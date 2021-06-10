Packers’ Sternberger suspended for violating NFL drug policy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WQOW) - Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy and program on substances abuse.

The suspension will be without pay.

Sternberger will be able to participate in all offseason and preseason games and practices.

He will be eligible to return to the Packers' active roster on Tuesday, Sept. 21 after the Week 2 game against Detroit.

The 24-year-old was selected by the Packers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.