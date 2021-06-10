Packers’ Funchess ready for comeback after long time away

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Devin Funchess hasn’t played a game in nearly two full seasons but remains confident he can make a successful comeback. The 27-year-old believes he’s entering his prime years. Funchess signed with the Packers in the spring of 2020 but still hasn’t played for them. He hasn’t appeared in an NFL game since fracturing his collarbone while with the Indianapolis Colts in the 2019 season opener. He opted out of the 2020 season to help his family through the pandemic.