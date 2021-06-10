Outdoor theater gets $10 million donation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An outdoor theater struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic has received a massive donation. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation has handed the American Players Theatre $10 million. The theatre, located outside Spring Green, scrapped its 2020 season due to the pandemic, resorting to online performances and putting renovation plans on hold. The theater resumed in-person performances last month. Theater officials say about $7 million will go toward the theater’s endowment for programming. The rest of the money will go toward building additional housing for artists who work at the theater and renovating administrative offices. The theater’s artistic director, Brenda DeVita, says the donation is a “game-changer.”