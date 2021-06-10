Old Abes tennis earns berth at team state, Chi-Hi’s Martin lone qualifier

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Division one tennis players were one step away from state on Thursday, and the Old Abes capitalized by sending qualifiers to the team and individual state tournaments.

Memorial took first in the team standings with 44 points. Hudson finished second, and both teams will qualify for the team state tournament. The Old Abes will send four players to individual state.

Chi-Hi's lone individual qualifier is Sean Martin at #1 singles. The Cardinals did not qualify as a team.

Menomonie will send their #1 doubles team to individual state as well.

The individual state tournament begins next Thursday, and the team state tournament will get underway on June 25.

You can view full results from Thursday's sectionals here.