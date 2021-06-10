Neo-Nazi group member linked to attack plot pleads guilty

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A neo-Nazi group member whose talk of planning an attack at a Virginia gun rights rally was secretly recorded by the FBI has pleaded guilty to gun charges and obstruction of justice. Patrik Jordan Mathews and two other members of The Base were arrested on federal charges in Maryland ahead of the January 2020 rally at Virginia’s Capitol in Richmond. The 28-year-old former Canadian Armed Forces reservist entered his plea on Thursday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28.