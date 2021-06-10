N. Carolina Senate considers banning Down syndrome abortions

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state senators are expected to approve a measure Tuesday that would prohibit doctors from performing abortions in cases where they are being sought on the basis of race, sex or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is not expected to approve the bill. Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion advocates say the proposal ensures equality by protecting fetuses that could have disabilities when they are born. Abortion rights groups fear the plan would interfere with a woman’s privacy rights and constitutional right not to go forward with her pregnancy.