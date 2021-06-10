Mobster sentenced for assaulting ‘Real Housewives’ husband

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A reputed mobster who assaulted the then-boyfriend and now husband of a former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member in exchange for a deeply discounted lavish wedding reception is now headed to federal prison. John Perna received a 30-month sentence Thursday. The 44-year-old Cedar Grove man must also pay $17,816 in restitution. Prosecutors say the former husband of cast member Dina Manzo hired Perna to assault his ex-wife’s then boyfriend. Prosecutors say Perna is a member of the Lucchese organized crime family and carried out the assault in July 2015. Prosecutors say a month later Perna held a wedding reception at Thomas Manzo’s restaurant. Thomas Manzo has pleaded not guilty.