Man sentenced in Altoona hit-and-run case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - Jail time was ordered Wednesday for a man accused of hitting two men with his car while driving drunk.



Judge John Manydeeds sentenced Thomas Buchholz to 140 days in jail, and ordered him to pay fines and costs totaling $5056. Buchholz also lost his drivers license for two and a half years.

In January 2020 he was accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend at an Altoona apartment complex. Two people who tried to get him to leave the scene say he hit them with his car, running over the leg of one of the men. Buchholz was caught later that morning and arrested for 3rd offense drunk driving.