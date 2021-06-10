Man accused of kidnapping Dallas boy faces murder charge

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man now faces a capital murder charge in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found dead in a Dallas street last month. Dallas police said late Wednesday that 18-year-old Darriynn Brown will face the new charge for the death of Cash Gernon. Brown already was charged with kidnapping after authorities said surveillance video showed a man lifting the sleeping child from his bed. Police said forensic evidence linked Brown to the boy’s killing but did not elaborate on what that was. Brown is jailed on $1.6 million bail. His attorney, Heath Harris, tells the Dallas Morning News that he’s frustrated by the slow release of information from authorities about the case.