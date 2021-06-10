Macy’s July Fourth fireworks show will be back this year

NEW YORK (AP) — The traditional Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show will return to New York City this year after the pandemic forced changes to the celebration in 2020. The fireworks will be launched from five barges in the East River starting at 9:25 p.m. on July 4. Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that the return of the fireworks show is “a tremendous sign of the rebirth of New York City.” The show will be broadcast live on NBC as part of a two-hour special featuring the Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic and Reba McEntire.