Legislators, students push for K-12 Asian American studies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Prominent attacks on Asian Americans during the pandemic, along with the Atlanta massage business shooting that left six Asian women dead, have spurred expanded conversations about Asian American identity and history. Students in K-12 schools have organized to demand their schools teach about race and Asian American history to build understanding and a more inclusive next generation. Some legislators also say education is one part of addressing the violence, and have sponsored bills to require teaching Asian American history in K-12 schools, where those stories have often been widely misrepresented or gone untold.