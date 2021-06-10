Lawsuit accuses law firm’s boss of firings due to politics

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — Three former partners at a St. Cloud law firm are suing the firm’s president after he allegedly fired them because they warned him that firing other employees based on their political beliefs is illegal. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports William Kain, Margaret Henehan and Kelsey Quarberg are alleging wrongful termination. The three were partners at the Kain and Scott law firm. They allege the president, Wesley Scott, was upset over the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 and told the firm’s operations manger to fire two employees he considered racist because they supported former President Donald Trump on social media. Scott then fired the partners after they told him it’s illegal to fire someone for their political beliefs.