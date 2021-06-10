Latvian opposition lawmaker suspected of spying for Russia

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Latvia’s parliament has stripped the immunity of a left-leaning, opposition lawmaker who was detained on suspicion of spying for Russia. Janis Adamsons has declined any wrongdoing. At Thursday’s emergency session of the 100-seat Saeima assembly, his immunity was lifted after a 69-5 vote with four politicians abstaining. Adamsons is a member of the Harmony party, which has been shunned by other Latvian parties over suspicions of being too cozy with Moscow despite its pro-European Union stance. The move came after the prosecutor general’s office requested permission to search, detain and take Adamsons into custody. No formal charges have been made public.