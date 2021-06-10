Key reservoir on Colorado River hits record low amid drought

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A key reservoir on the Colorado River is shrinking to record low levels, prompting concerns throughout the drought-stricken U.S. West about future water supply. The dropping surface elevation of Lake Mead along the Arizona-Nevada state line dipped to a historic low on Wednesday, surpassing 2016. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation says the lake level is projected to continue falling until November, affecting recreation and hydropower efficiency. Already, water users in Arizona and Nevada are prepared to get less water in 2022 from the Colorado River. Millions of people in the U.S. West rely on the river that has been declining amid a prolonged drought and climate change.