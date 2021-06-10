Jewish House Democrats, Rep. Omar tangle anew over Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — A group of Jewish House Democrats are accusing Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of likening the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban. The 12 Democrats say her comparison shows prejudice and gives ”cover to terrorist groups.” Their criticism comes after Omar asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken about atrocities she says have been committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan and the Taliban. Omar says she was seeking justice for victims of crimes against humanity. She says her critics are using “islamophobic tropes” and harassing her. The incident marks the latest flareup among Democrats over the Middle East.