Indiana court nixes Land Rover seizure over $400 drug deal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man whose $35,000 Land Rover was seized after his arrest for selling $400 worth of heroin will get to keep the vehicle under a state Supreme Court ruling. The court’s 4-1 decision Thursday in favor of Tyson Timbs of Marion comes after a legal fight that began in 2013 and resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that the Constitution’s ban on excessive fines applies to states. Indiana’s high court rejected arguments that the vehicle seizure was proper because it was used in commission of a crime. The court ruled the seizure was “grossly disproportionate to the gravity” of drug dealing offense.